Fire service, ambulance and police called to two vehicle crash on village road

A man suffered a suspected broken leg and a woman is thought to have sustained a lower back injury in a collision between two cars on a village road.

The crash happened shortly after 8pm in Sudbury Road, Bures, near Suffolk's border with Essex, on Saturday night.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene from Sudbury and Long Melford stations, along with an ambulance crew and police officers.

The road was blocked while the scene was made safe and paramedics attended to patients involved in the collision.

One man was said to have suffered a broken leg, while a female driver was treated for lower back pain.