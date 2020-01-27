E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two injured in car crash as police ask potential witness to come forward

PUBLISHED: 15:10 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 27 January 2020

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Bures on Saturday night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are seeking witnesses to a car crash that left two people injured.

The incident happened at about 8.40pm on Saturday January 25 on the A1058 Sudbury Road in Bures, close to the Essex/Suffolk border.

A white Ford Fiesta van travelling towards Sudbury was in collision with a red Skoda Fabia car driving in the opposite direction.

Suffolk Constabulary believe a third vehicle may also have been involved in the collision but left the scene prior to police arrival.

Drivers of both vehicles sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening, but a woman was left with a suspected lower back injury and a man suffered a potential broken leg.

Officers would like to hear from the driver of the third vehicle involved as well as anyone who witnessed the collision - in particular any other motorists who have dashcams in their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting reference number 322 of January 25.

