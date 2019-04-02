What are Sudbury’s 300 hidden gems?

The former mill at 42 New Street in Sudbury

A list of more than 300 hidden gems and buildings of historical importance in Sudbury has been revised for the first time in 15 years.

50 Melford Road is on the revised Local List

The town boasts a number of Grade I and Grade II-listed buildings but the Sudbury Society says there are many places which contribute greatly to the town’s interest and diversity and deserve to be better known.

The Local List for Sudbury has been revised by the society for the first time since 2004 and contains a number of places such as the Quay Lane cricket pavilion, Old Mill at 42 New Street and 50 Melford Road.

The list has been adopted by Babergh District Council, which means it can be taken into consideration by council officers in planning applications.

Professor John French, Sudbury Society chairman, said: “We drew up a list in 2004 which was adopted by Babergh District Council and are delighted that our recent revision has been accepted.

The Quay Lane cricket pavilion in Sudbury

“We strongly believe that Local Listing benefits a property by improving its local stature and its saleability as well.”

The society says that owners of buildings on the list will not face the same restrictions as those imposed on owners of Grade I or Grade II-listed properties.

It is the heritage organisation’s hope that by making people aware of the history that owners will avoid insensitive alterations that can easily harm their visual appearance.

The Sudbury Society was created in 1973 to coordinate local action to protect historically significant buildings and encourage high standards of planning and design.

Prof French said: “The society was formed over 40 years ago, inspired by the saving of the Corn Exchange building, now the town’s much admired library on Market Hill, and we’re still working today to highlight and draw attention to attractive buildings that add so much to our townscape.”

Residents in Sudbury are being encouraged to view the list, which is freely available on the society’s website and all entries are accompanied by an image, map location, and a brief description.

“It’s a uniquely accessible and easy to use resource,” added Prof French. “We encourage all Sudburians to check out whether they live in, or near, somewhere a bit more special than they perhaps thought.”

The Local List, which can be viewed in full here, includes:

