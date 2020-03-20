Salon shuts up shop 29 years over coronavirus fears

Wendy Bailey, the owner of Alexandra's health and beauty salon, has had to close after 29 years due to coronavirus fears.

Alexandra’s beauty salon in Sudbury has now closed its doors for the first time in 29 years due to coronavirus fears.

Wendy Bailey, the owner of Alexandra's health and beauty salon, has had to close after 29 years due to coronavirus fears.

The salon, which specialises in health, beauty and fitness for older women, has had to shut down amid the growing crisis due to worries of catching the virus.

Salon owner Wendy Bailey is disappointed at having to close the salon but says that the well-being of her elderly clients comes first.

She said: “I’m heartbroken but I had to make the decision and keep everyone safe. I would hate for anything to happen to my clients because they’re so vulnerable.”

The salon attracts approximately 140 clients per month averaging 20 customers a day but Mrs Bailey has made the tough decision to close saying the safety of her clients is of the “utmost importance” and asked for their “support through these testing times.”

