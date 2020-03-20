E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Salon shuts up shop 29 years over coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 15:26 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 20 March 2020

Wendy Bailey, the owner of Alexandra's health and beauty salon, has had to close after 29 years due to coronavirus fears. Picture: WENDY BAILEY/KEN ROYALL

Wendy Bailey, the owner of Alexandra's health and beauty salon, has had to close after 29 years due to coronavirus fears. Picture: WENDY BAILEY/KEN ROYALL

KSR Photography

Alexandra’s beauty salon in Sudbury has now closed its doors for the first time in 29 years due to coronavirus fears.

Wendy Bailey, the owner of Alexandra's health and beauty salon, has had to close after 29 years due to coronavirus fears. Picture: WENDY BAILEY/KEN ROYALLWendy Bailey, the owner of Alexandra's health and beauty salon, has had to close after 29 years due to coronavirus fears. Picture: WENDY BAILEY/KEN ROYALL

The salon, which specialises in health, beauty and fitness for older women, has had to shut down amid the growing crisis due to worries of catching the virus.

You may also want to watch:

Salon owner Wendy Bailey is disappointed at having to close the salon but says that the well-being of her elderly clients comes first.

She said: “I’m heartbroken but I had to make the decision and keep everyone safe. I would hate for anything to happen to my clients because they’re so vulnerable.”

Wendy Bailey, the owner of Alexandra's health and beauty salon, has had to close after 29 years due to coronavirus fears. Picture: WENDY BAILEY/KEN ROYALLWendy Bailey, the owner of Alexandra's health and beauty salon, has had to close after 29 years due to coronavirus fears. Picture: WENDY BAILEY/KEN ROYALL

The salon attracts approximately 140 clients per month averaging 20 customers a day but Mrs Bailey has made the tough decision to close saying the safety of her clients is of the “utmost importance” and asked for their “support through these testing times.”

For regular updates on the coronavirus, press here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A new survey says a third of Suffolk business could go bust due to coronavirus

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools are closed on Friday

Suffolk One is only open to a select group of students Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Singing assembly set to continue for children in virtual classroom

Nicola Daly, a Year one and two class teacher at Grove Primary School in Lowestoft runs a popular singing assembly for all pupils each week. With schools shut due to the coronavirus crisis, it will continue for the children via an online video. Picture: Grove Primary School Facebook

BOOK QUIZ: Can you remember who wrote Fifty Shades of Grey?

President George W Bush awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to author Harper Lee in 2007, saying her novel To Kill a Mockingbird �has influenced the character of our country for the better� Picture: Eric Draper/George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Students to be given grades that ‘reflect their work’ after exams cancelled by coronavirus

A-level and GCSE grades are to be awarded by teachers after exams were cancelled due to coronavirus Picture: MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24