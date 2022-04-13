News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Breaking

Body found near River Stour believed to be missing Sudbury man

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:51 PM April 13, 2022
Updated: 1:57 PM April 13, 2022
Samuel Gillett, from Sudbury, has not been seen since last month

The body of what is believed to be Samuel Gillett has been discovered in Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police

The body of a 48-year-old man has been found in Sudbury, police have confirmed. 

The discovery was made at about 11am today, Wednesday, April 13, near the River Stour off Ballingdon Street. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Formal identification procedures are yet to take place, but the deceased is believed to be Samuel Gillett who was last seen on Sunday, March 27.

A number of emergency services have been called to the meadows in Sudbury

A number of emergency services have been called to the meadows in Sudbury - Credit: Contributed

"Extensive searches had been taking place since he was reported missing. His next of kin have been informed of the discovery.

"A police scene is currently in place as officers carry out enquiries.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

Sudbury News

Don't Miss

The Dolphin in Felixstowe gained its name in 1969 after being the Station Hotel all its life

Planning and Development

Seaside hotel goes up for sale for £500,000

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A CGI indicative map for the development of the former St Felix School site in Newmarket.

Suffolk County Council

Former school site to provide homes and sports facilities

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
All Saints Hall in Creeting St Mary near Stowmarket is on the market with a guide price of £895,000

Suffolk Live News

See inside this £900k 16th century timber framed hall in Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon