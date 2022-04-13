Breaking
Body found near River Stour believed to be missing Sudbury man
The body of a 48-year-old man has been found in Sudbury, police have confirmed.
The discovery was made at about 11am today, Wednesday, April 13, near the River Stour off Ballingdon Street.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Formal identification procedures are yet to take place, but the deceased is believed to be Samuel Gillett who was last seen on Sunday, March 27.
"Extensive searches had been taking place since he was reported missing. His next of kin have been informed of the discovery.
"A police scene is currently in place as officers carry out enquiries.
"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.
"A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."