Police renew appeal to find 48-year-old man missing for almost two weeks

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:05 AM April 8, 2022
Samuel Gillett, from Sudbury, has not been seen since last month

Samuel Gillett, from Sudbury, has not been seen since last month

Police are renewing an appeal for help in tracing a 48-year-old Sudbury man who has not been seen for almost two weeks.

Samuel Gillett was last seen in Sudbury at about 4pm on Sunday, March 27.

Suffolk police said Mr Gillett was last seen wearing black jeans and an olive green fleece. 

He is is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of a medium build and is bald.

Anyone with information on Mr Gillett's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD SC-31032022-369.

