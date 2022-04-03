Concern for missing Sudbury man who has not been seen for a week

Samuel Gillett was last seen in Sudbury a week ago - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are "concerned" for the welfare of a 48-year-old man who is missing from Sudbury and has not been seen for a week.

Samuel Gillett was last seen in Sudbury at about 4pm on Sunday, March 27.

Suffolk police said Mr Gillett was last seen wearing black jeans and an olive green fleece.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for Samuel and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact us on 101 and quote CAD SC-31032022-369."