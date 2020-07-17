Beauticians delighted as they are given green light for facial treatments

Gail Roberts, owner of Beauty by Gail in Melton near Woodbridge. Picture: GAIL ROBERTS Archant

Beauty salons across Suffolk are celebrating after getting the go-ahead to fully open on August 1 following the Prime Minister’s announcement they can now offer facial treatments.

Marie Jarvis, proprietor of Tegan Marie Beauty in Saxmundham, pictured here with husband Jody. Picture: MARIE JARVIS Marie Jarvis, proprietor of Tegan Marie Beauty in Saxmundham, pictured here with husband Jody. Picture: MARIE JARVIS

There has outcry from the beauty industry when they were told they couldn’t re-open the same day as hairdressers - with one salon owner saying she had been left “confused” by the decision.

They were then allowed to open from July 13, but therapists were not allowed to carry out any treatments involving the face including eye lash extensions, brow tinting or facial hair removal.

Now they have been given permission to perform their full menu of treatments from August 1.

Gail Roberts, owner of Beauty by Gail in Melton, near Woodbridge, said: “I was really pleased to open again on July 13 but was disappointed at the same time to not be able to do any treatments on the face.

Ellie Mann, owner of Eleanor Rose Beauty in Kelsale near Saxmundham. Picture: ELEANOR MANN Ellie Mann, owner of Eleanor Rose Beauty in Kelsale near Saxmundham. Picture: ELEANOR MANN

“So after hearing the news I am feeling really happy and I know my clients that have been patiently waiting for those treatments will be too.”

Laini White, manager of White Diamond Beauty Salon in Sudbury, said: “For us to be able to do facial work is just the icing on the cake for us. I didn’t think it would be long but it’s lovely to hear. We’re so happy.”

Marie Jarvis was one of the beauticians “gutted” about the previous announcement that hairdressers could re-open but not beauty salons and was calling for her clients to sign a petition to urge the government to reconsider.

As owner of Tegan Marie Beauty in Saxmundham she is delighted with the news that she can now fully re-open and said: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the announcement from the government - I’m relieved to finally be able to offer my full range of services to my wonderful clients, existing and new, and can’t wait to see them all.

“With my new salon opening very soon it’s very exciting times ahead for Tegan Marie Beauty.”

Ellie Mann, owner of Eleanor Rose Beauty in Kelsale, was also “disheartened” with the previous restrictions, feeling that the beauty industry had been “left in the dark”.

Today, however, she is celebrating after hearing about the governments U-turn and said: “I am really pleased with the latest announcement, it was a very pleasant surprise!

“This will now allow me to offer my full range of treatments so in turn allows me to begin to get my business back on track. I am so thrilled and I know my clients will be too.

“Of course I will be continuing with the stringent health and safety measures we already have in place which gives everyone peace of mind.

“This latest announcement will allow us to give a greater level of pampering which we all deserve.

“Whilst we still need to be cautious and this isn’t by any means over, I believe the positive effect of this on our wellbeing and mental health cannot be underestimated for both therapists and clients.”