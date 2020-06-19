E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Check out these 'phenomenal' scarecrows created by families during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:45 19 June 2020

The winner - Furloughed Frank and family Picture: SUBMITTED

A scarecrow family doing what many of us have been in lockdown - reading, eating, drinking, DIY and gardening – has captured the imagination of judges.

A scarecrow trail in Sudbury and surrounding villages saw 59 households take part and has raised £700 so far for Storehouse Foodbank in Tudor Road, Sudbury.

It was organised by Laura Dantzic following her successful Great Cornard zoo trail where the community raised £1,600 for Colchester Zoo.

The scarecrow trail, which took place last weekend, was judged by Bradley Smith and his team of Sudbury community wardens who felt ‘furloughed Frank & family’ in Long Melford was deserving of the first prize.

The runner-up was a Gogglebox-watching Groundhog-Day-themed scarecrow set up in Great Waldingfield, complete with wine and cakes for the couple to enjoy.

Googlebox, which was runner-up Picture: SUBMITTEDGooglebox, which was runner-up Picture: SUBMITTED

The vast collection of scarecrows on the trail also included Disney characters Woody, Donald Duck, Mary Poppins and Princesses Elsa and Belle, construction workers, nurses, James Bond and witches and wizards, to name a few.

Laura said: “I’m really pleased the community got behind it, and we’ve managed to raise some much-needed funds for another great cause.

“The effort everyone has put into their scarecrows is phenomenal. People have really invested a lot of time and effort into their creations and it shows. I’ve received a lot of messages thanking me for putting the competition on and for giving them a project the whole family could get involved in, but I couldn’t have done it without their support.”

She also thanked those who had donated prizes “during this unsettling and tough time” - Naomi at Canhams Road Co-op, Perrywood Garden Centre, Chris at Weston’s Bakery and Coffee House, Paul at KP Valeting and Detailing and Tristram, owner of local online retailer Altars of Unity.

Max and Cobi Frost with their prize for 3rd place Picture: SUBMITTEDMax and Cobi Frost with their prize for 3rd place Picture: SUBMITTED

The community wardens also donated their own prize - a Blue Planet II DVD collection - for third place/honourable community warden mention, which went to ‘Helpy McPlanet’ in Great Cornard.

“You’ve all really helped to make this such a success and raise vital funds for the foodbank,” she told donors.

A witch scarecrow Picture: SUBMITTEDA witch scarecrow Picture: SUBMITTED

A 'Boris' scarecrow Picture: SUBMITTEDA 'Boris' scarecrow Picture: SUBMITTED

An artist scarecrow Picture: SUBMITTEDAn artist scarecrow Picture: SUBMITTED

A medic scarecrow Picture: SUBMITTEDA medic scarecrow Picture: SUBMITTED

