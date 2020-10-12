Primary school’s ‘harvest of hope’ bringing cheer into the community

Creating prayers, pictures, posters and cards which the pupils are sending out to members of the community. Picture: DANIEL WOODROW/ST GREGORY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

A Suffolk primary school is hosting a harvest festival with a difference this year - with ‘hope’ being the central theme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Gregory CEVC Primary School in Sudbury is holding a ‘Harvest of Hope’ in a bid to spread a bit of cheer within the community. Picture: DANIEL WOODROW/ST GREGORY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL St Gregory CEVC Primary School in Sudbury is holding a ‘Harvest of Hope’ in a bid to spread a bit of cheer within the community. Picture: DANIEL WOODROW/ST GREGORY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

St Gregory CEVC Primary School in Sudbury is using its ‘Harvest of Hope’ in a bid to spread a bit of cheer within the community instead of their normal festival usually held at St Gregory’s church during half-term.

Pupils will be creating prayers, pictures and cards to send out to members of the community who have been nominated by friends and family of the school.

MORE: Headteacher to step down at Suffolk school

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said: “Our children are so naturally kind, positive and optimistic and it has been wonderful to channel their creativity and compassion into a project like this.

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said: "“Our children are so naturally kind, positive and optimistic." Picture: DANIEL WOODROW/ST GREGORY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said: "“Our children are so naturally kind, positive and optimistic." Picture: DANIEL WOODROW/ST GREGORY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

You may also want to watch:

“We have received such lovely cards and messages in return, and for the children to be able to see how such a simple act of kindness can have such a positive impact has been a really powerful experience for them.

“We couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve done.

MORE: Primary school ‘delighted’ with £13,000 computer investment

Discussing his students return to school after the lockdown caused them to close, Mr Woodrow said: “We’re really pleased with how well the children have settledback after so long away - it’s been lovely having them back!

“We really missed them, and to have the school alive again with their chatter and buzz is a real gift.

“I am really proud of how hard our staff have worked to make sure that everything was ready for the children’s return - their expertise, compassion and understanding have really come to the fore - and our parents and carers deserve so much credit too for everything they did to keep the children safe and keep their learning going during lockdown.

“Everyone’s been amazing and it’s been a real whole school community effort, but the children in particular have been inspirational.”