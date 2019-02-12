Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Telling the yarn of Sudbury’s silk industry

PUBLISHED: 13:07 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 05 March 2019

Silk samples at Vanners Silk in Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Silk samples at Vanners Silk in Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A project telling the story of Sudbury’s silk industry has been launched thanks to a National Lottery grant.

A silk worker operating a loom at Gainsborough Fine Weavers & Dye House Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA silk worker operating a loom at Gainsborough Fine Weavers & Dye House Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sudbury Silk Stories is a £38,400 scheme by Babergh District Council to record the memories of current and former silk workers and explore the history of the industry.

The bulk of the funding comes from a £36,400 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, with the council making up the rest.

The project will record a short film and an archive of interviews for future generations to learn from.

Sudbury charity the Offshoot Foundation will team up with Ormiston Sudbury Academy and Thomas Gainsborough School, going into the mills to film interviews.

A worker at Vanners Silk in Sudbury inspects and rolls fabric Picture: PHIL MORLEYA worker at Vanners Silk in Sudbury inspects and rolls fabric Picture: PHIL MORLEY

They will feature on a Sudbury Silk Stories website, while clips will be included in a 10 minute film about the industry to be screened in the town on August 1 and at the Sudbury Silk Festival in September.

The council has also joined forces with Gainsborough’s House Museum and the Sudbury Ephemera Society to expand the project to include an education resource for local schools and a collection of photographs and letters.

Cllr Margaret Maybury, Babergh District Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “It is a joy for me to be able to put this project into motion knowing some of the very talented and skilled people who have and are working within the silk industry.

“This is a real opportunity to celebrate this remarkable industry local within our community.”

Gainsborough Fine Weavers & Dye House in Sudbury was founded in 1903. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGainsborough Fine Weavers & Dye House in Sudbury was founded in 1903. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Robyn Llewellyn, head of The National Lottery Fund, East of England said: “We’re delighted to support Babergh District Council to celebrate the fascinating heritage of the silk industry in Sudbury.”

The silk industry in Sudbury dates back to the 1770s when silk weavers moved from Spitalfields in London to escape strict rules introduced by local magistrates.

There are four businesses in Sudbury, making it the UK’s largest silk producing town - Gainsborough, Vanners, Walters Stephen & Son, and Humphries.

Sudbury silk was used for the wedding dresses of the Princess Royal and Princess Diana, as well as singer Adele’s dress for the Brit Awards and the dress worn by Michele Obama when she visited the Queen.

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trying to access appropriate special educational needs like being ‘pushed from pillar to post’, says family

Chris and Karen Stride-Noble from Lowestoft with their son Joseph, 9, who has special educational needs and hasn't been to school since April. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Watch: Dog training trio from Suffolk aiming for Crufts’ glory

Fred Adams, Jacqui Wood and Brooke Smiles at Ace Agility in Glemsford Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Telling the yarn of Sudbury’s silk industry

Silk samples at Vanners Silk in Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Stellar shooting performance sees Ipswich gain revenge over Westminster

Veron Eze breaks through the defence despite the illegal contact Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Insurer employing hundreds of staff in Ipswich issues ‘no deal’ Brexit warning

Direct Line Group signage Mandatory credit - Photo: VisMedia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists