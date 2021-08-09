News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School sports centre to close to the public

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:05 PM August 9, 2021   
Sudbury Sports Centre will be closed to the public from the end of this month

Sudbury Sports Centre will be closed to the public from the end of this month

A sports centre in Sudbury will be closed to the public indefinitely after a contract with Abbeycroft Leisure was not renewed.

The sports centre at Ormiston Sudbury Academy will be closed to the community from Tuesday, August 31.

The academy has said they are reflecting on how best to support the PE/sport/fitness curriculum within the school, whilst potentially offering community use to their sports facilities again in the future.

Warren Smyth, chief executive at Abbeycroft Leisure, said: “As a not-for-profit social enterprise, our ambition is to work within our local community to offer excellent services and facilities and we’ve truly enjoyed building a strong relationship with the academy during this time. 

Warren Smyth, chief executive of Abbeycroft Leisure

Warren Smyth, chief executive of Abbeycroft Leisure


"So naturally, we are extremely disappointed with this decision, however, we do fully appreciate that the Academy wants to reflect on how they best serve the community going forward."



Caroline Wilson, headteacher at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, said: “As the contract has come to a natural end with Abbeycroft and whilst we are still recovering from the pandemic, this is a suitable time for us to reflect on the needs of the academy and consider options for the future.”

Caroline Wilson, principal of Ormiston Sudbury Academy, has worked hard to get where she is today. P

Headteacher at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, Caroline Wilson


