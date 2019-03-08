Partly Cloudy

Weightlifter Chris has championships in his sights

PUBLISHED: 10:46 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 10 April 2019

Chris Rix of Sudbury in action at the 2018 World Championships at Bodo in Norway, where he finished fourth Picture: SUBMITTED

Chris Rix of Sudbury in action at the 2018 World Championships at Bodo in Norway, where he finished fourth Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Sudbury strongman Chris Rix will be going for gold and a shot at the world title when he takes part in the British Strongest Disabled Man Championships.

Chris, aged 33, from Alpheton, is also hoping to clinch a place at this year’s World Championships in Canada in June with a good performance in the British tournament in Chard, Somerset, on Saturday April 27.

“I’m training really hard for the UK Championships, four or five days a week and two to three hours a day.” said Chris.

“I’m feeling confident and I’m going there to win it. To get to Canada would be great as it would be my third world championship.”

Chris also hopes to make up for last year’s disappointment in the 2018 World Championships at Bodo in Norway, finishing fourth when specialist equipment for one of the five disciplines failed to arrive and he was unable to record a lift.

He recorded a personal best seated deadlift of 130kg, and just missed out on bronze in category – cerebral palsy, seated – despite not picking up points in one discipline.

The five disciplines at Chard are sledge pull, crucifix hold, one arm dumbbell lift, seated deadlift, and Atlas stones.

Only the winner and runner-up are guaranteed to qualify for Canada.

Chris will travel to Chard on the Friday, compete on the Saturday and travel back afterwards. Sunday is a day of rest before he is back to work on the Monday at Tesco in Sudbury.

He trains at Zest gymnasium in the town and his training is sponsored by Sudbury company TGA. He has also received a donation towards costs of competing from Long Melford’s Project 7.

