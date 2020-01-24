'Human remains' found at farm
PUBLISHED: 11:07 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 24 January 2020
Police have found what are believed to be human remains at a farm.
Forensic officers were spotted at a farm off Middleton Road in Middleton, near Sudbury, yesterday afternoon.
Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area.
Essex Police is understood to be dealing with the incident.
Perry Willings, owner of Middleton Garage, said: "I was told a human skull had been found at the entrance.
"Apparently it had been there for a very long time."
Staff at several businesses nearby confirmed lots of police officers had been in the area responding to an incident, but they had not been told what officers were investigating.
