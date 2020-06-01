Man charged with GBH after man left with head injuries

A man has been charged with GBH after a man was left with head injuries in Sudbury. Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have charged a man with grievous bodily harm following an incident which left a man with serious head injuries.

Officers received a report on Saturday, May 2 at about 7.30pm of a man, aged in his 40s, being hit on the head inside his property on Suffolk Road in the town.

He sustained a deep cut to the head and minor injuries to his legs as a consequence. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

Following police enquiries officers later the same evening arrested a 33-year-old male and a 38-year-old male both on suspicion of GBH.

Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Jimmy Roberts of Grenville Road in Sudbury was charged on Sunday, May 4 with grevious bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machette, and aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. He was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court this morning (4 May).

The bench remanded him further to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on June 1, 2020

A 33 year old male also arrested was released on police bail pending further enquires to answer at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on May 29.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge of it should contact Bury St Edmunds CID by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 37/23476/20.

Alternatively anyone with information should visit this website.