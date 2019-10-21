Lamppost crash driver blames off-road manoeuvre on mystery motorist

A driver who lost control of his BMW and crashed into a lamppost claimed the manoeuvre was an 'unavoidable' result of another motorist's actions.

Alex Layberry, 26, of Cross Street, Sudbury, told Suffolk Magistrates' Court he was forced to mount a pavement to avoid hitting another vehicle.

Layberry admitted driving without due care and attention in King Street, Sudbury, on March 7, but said he was cut up by another driver, who then slammed on their brakes, almost causing a collision, before pulling away and checking their brakes repeatedly until both cars approached a fork in the road.

Layberry said the other car then veered left, forcing him to accelerate and swing past.

"I had no safe way to pull in behind him," said Layberry.

"As I pulled across, he put his foot down. My only option was to do the same."

Layberry, who at the time had six points on his licence - three of which, for speeding, have now expired - was given five more and fined £289.