Summer art fair in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 21:43 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:07 09 June 2019

Sudbury Summer Art Fair will take place in St Peter;s church and cultural centre Picture: SUDBURY SUMMER ART FAIR

Sudbury Summer Art Fair will take place in St Peter;s church and cultural centre Picture: SUDBURY SUMMER ART FAIR

SUDBURY SUMMER ART FAIR

A selection of works by the best East Anglian artists will be on display at the Sudbury Summer Art Fair

It returns in July with more than 50 professional artists and artisan crafters showcasing their work at St Peter's church and cultural centre in Market Hill in Sudbury town centre.

The event is curated and managed by artist and businesswoman Michele Webber.

It runs from July 2-14 and visitors can see paintings, printmaking, jewellery, pottery, fused glass and more.

"This year it will run concurrently with 'Sudbury as our Canvas', where pupils at Thomas Gainsborough School turn Market Hill and the shops surrounding into an exhibition space," a spokesman said.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy artwork from sthe school at the exhibition.

The exhibition preview evening is Monday July 1 from 7pm to 9pm and will be officially opened by Mark Bills, director of Gainsborough's House at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

Show guide booklets are available from Sudbury Library, Simply Handmade at Woodhall Business Park, and The Art and Frame Centre in Friars Street, plus local shops and cafes.

For more details go to the art fair website.

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

