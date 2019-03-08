Summer fayre returns to Sudbury

St Peter's church in Sudbury Picture: GREGG BROWN

A summer event is returning to Sudbury to raise money for the town's St Peter's church.

Sudbury's Summer Fayre, which used to be an annual party in the town for many years, is again being held in the garden at River House on the Croft, the home of Lord and Lady Phillips.

It takes place on Saturday August 24 from 1pm-6pm and here will be live music all afternoon and culminating in a jazz band and gin cocktails from 5pm.

Other attractions include Punch and Judy, games, challenges and activities for all the family, and a raffle.

Refreshments include cream teas and cakes, barbecue and bar including locally brewed Nethergate ales.

The fayre is being held in aid of the St Peter's Regeneration Fund, which is working towards a major regeneration project to make vital repairs and install new facilities in Sudbury's central landmark.

Elspeth Robertson from the Friends of St Peter's said: "It promises to be a fantastic family event.

"It is fabulous that this wonderful event is returning and that all the proceeds are going to such a good cause.

"A big thank you to Andrew and Penelope Philips for their generosity in giving over their garden for the day."