E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Property transformed in days to protect homeless during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:54 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 10 April 2020

The Lees in Sudbury has been transformed in five days to house homeless and vulnerable people during the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

The Lees in Sudbury has been transformed in five days to house homeless and vulnerable people during the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

In less than a week, community workers rallied round and restored a property in Sudbury to provide urgent accommodation for homeless people at risk to the coronavirus.

The Lees, pictured here before work was completed, was due to be renovated under council instruction but plans were brought forward amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCILThe Lees, pictured here before work was completed, was due to be renovated under council instruction but plans were brought forward amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Concerns had been raised about how people living on the streets were meant to self isolate and stay safe during the Covid-19 outbreak and calls for protection of the most vulnerable in Sudbury have been answered.

The Lees, a social housing property only recently returned to Babergh District Council, has undergone an amazing transformation in just five days after local firms joined forces to repair and decorate the house in time for the most vulnerable to be housed.

The need for housing has increased since the outbreak of the corornavirus and kick-started the council into bringing forward their plans of refurbishment after the government’s offer of emergency funding to help rough sleepers and those at risk of homelessness.

Contractors Whybrow Property Solutions removed the kitchen units from their own premises to install at The Lees, while other firms agreed to make all-important deliveries of furniture before closing their doors for the forseeable future.

One of the bathrooms at the property after it's five day turnaround renovation by community groups. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCILOne of the bathrooms at the property after it's five day turnaround renovation by community groups. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

The property was fitted out with all necessary equipment such as furniture and kitchen appliances and safety checks were carried out enabling a quick turnaround in time to get people off the streets and into a safe and secure location.

Councillor Jan Osborne, Babergh District Council cabinet member for housing, said: “This property has only recently been returned to the council and the housing and building services teams have done an amazing job.

“It is testimony to how council staff and local business have worked together during a time when we are facing so many challenges in being able to complete this project in just five days.

“It’s excellent to now be able to offer somewhere safe for people sleeping rough, staying in night shelters or assessment hubs, who didn’t have a secure home or somewhere safe to self-isolate if required.”

Another bathroom in the property, before community groups did their utmost to get it ready to house rough sleepers and the homeless. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCILAnother bathroom in the property, before community groups did their utmost to get it ready to house rough sleepers and the homeless. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

For regular updates on the coronavirus, press here.

Or for daily news alerts, sign up to our newsletter by pressing here.

For all coronavirus related stories, press here.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

House key workers in empty second homes, campaigners demand

A quiet Southwold during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How will lockdown come to an end in the UK?

Ipswich town centre is deserted during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lifeboat called to help woman in labour

The Strood to Mersea Island, which can get cut off during high tide Picture: PETER WILES

A14 eastbound closed near Claydon following crash between two cars

Police closed a stretch of the A14 following a crash between two cars Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Can you take your child to the supermarket during lockdown?

The Leiston Co-op in Sizewell Road has hit back at claims they are discriminating against single parent families. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24