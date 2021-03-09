Four taken to hospital after flat fire above Sudbury pub

Published: 12:08 PM March 9, 2021

Flats above the Weavers Tap pub in East Street, Sudbury were evacuated - Credit: Google Maps

Four people have been taken to West Suffolk Hospital following a fire in a flat above a Sudbury pub.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene of the fire above the Weavers Tap pub in East Street around 8am Tuesday, March 9.

Crews from Sudbury, Long Melford and Essex attended.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the flat had become "fully smoke logged" due to the blaze.

Residents from the flats were evacuated while crews tackled the fire.

Three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were also sent to the scene, who helped treat six people for smoke inhalation.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said four of those were taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 8.47am.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.



