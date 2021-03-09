Four taken to hospital after flat fire above Sudbury pub
- Credit: Google Maps
Four people have been taken to West Suffolk Hospital following a fire in a flat above a Sudbury pub.
Firefighters and police were called to the scene of the fire above the Weavers Tap pub in East Street around 8am Tuesday, March 9.
Crews from Sudbury, Long Melford and Essex attended.
A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the flat had become "fully smoke logged" due to the blaze.
Residents from the flats were evacuated while crews tackled the fire.
Three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were also sent to the scene, who helped treat six people for smoke inhalation.
A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said four of those were taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.
Most Read
- 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
- 2 Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours
- 3 'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for Lincoln clash
- 4 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
- 5 Family overwhelmed by support after 'fairytale' cottage ravaged by fire
- 6 Memories of darts matches and marathons around Suffolk
- 7 First lockdown restrictions lifted today - what can you do now?
- 8 Town’s old electricity building has ‘proud’ new owner
- 9 Man killed in car fire named as former police chief
- 10 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation
The fire was extinguished shortly after 8.47am.
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.