Meeting will discuss plans for town park

04 March, 2019 - 09:36
Some Babergh opposition councillors have raised concerns over hotel work impacting on Belle Vue Park Picture: ARCHANT

People are being invited to hear proposals for Sudbury’s Belle Vue Park at a meeting later this month.

John Ward, Babergh District Council leader, will attend the meeting Picture: PAUL NIXON/BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCILJohn Ward, Babergh District Council leader, will attend the meeting Picture: PAUL NIXON/BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Sudbury Town Council will host its annual meeting at the town hall on March 20, where plans for the park will be revealed.

Concerns have been raised about plans for a Premier Inn which would a portion of the park redeveloped, and a rally has been planned for April 6.

John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council, will attend the meeting to discuss the plans, and has denied that the space is under threat.

There will also be other services on show at the meeting including Sudbury Library, Sudbury Ephemera Group, the police and safer neighbourhood team, and the chance to speak to town and county councillors.

The meeting will take place in the assembly room of Sudbury Town Hall on Wednesday, March 20, from 7pm until 9pm.

Free refreshments will be available.

