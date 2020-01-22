Suffolk rail services cancelled the day after new trains introduced

Greater Anglia's services are better than they have been today - but there were still some embarrassing cancellations for the under-fire rail operator.

The company recovered from Tuesday night's problems when a deer was hit near Needham Market damaging two trains but an overnight issue with Network Rail's Oulton Broad swing bridge caused some delays for the very early trains from Lowestoft on the East Suffolk Line although it was cleared by 6.30am.

The first service of the day from Ipswich to Peterborough and back was cancelled because of a train fault. The company announced on Monday that full services had been re-introduced on that line for the first time since before Christmas but since then there have been cancellations every day.

And on the day after it introduced new trains on the Marks Tey to Sudbury line, one return service had to be cancelled because of a train fault.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said: "We apologise to customers affected by cancellations on the Ipswich-Peterborough and Marks Tey-Sudbury lines. These were due to train faults. We have an action plan in place to improve our service. We would remind any customer affected by cancellations to contact Greater Anglia to apply for delay repay compensation."