Upgrade for town train station after Greater Anglia invests £50,000

A new wooden waiting shelter has been installed at Sudbury station Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

Sudbury’s train station has received an upgrade after Greater Anglia invested more than £50,000 on improving lighting and platforms and waiting areas.

The new Intercity Stadler train Picture: GREATER ANGLIA The new Intercity Stadler train Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The transformation of the Station Road-base includes replacing the old waiting shelter with a new wooden one and resurfacing platforms.

The station also received an electrical upgrade with the existing orange-coloured lighting replaced by more energy efficient, brighter white LED lights to improve safety and security.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia's director of asset management, said, “I'd like to thank customers for their patience while this work was carried out. The station is now much improved, brighter and safer as a result of this upgrade.

“Investing in upgrades to stations across the network is extremely important to Greater Anglia, demonstrating our commitment to providing excellent facilities and service to our customers.”

Greater Anglia says it is investing £60million in upgrading stations across its network, as well as £1.4billion in a brand new fleet of trains.

The rail company says every very single train on its network will be replaced to offer more seats, USB and plug points, air conditioning, fast free wifi, accessible toilets and improved passenger information screens.

New trains for the Sudbury line will be 'bi-mode' trains – made by Swiss company Stadler – which means they can take advantage of running on electricity wherever there are overhead lines.

They will also have newer and more efficient engines than Greater Anglia's current diesel trains, which meet the latest standards for emissions and are also quieter for passengers.

Greater Anglia is also celebrating recording the best punctuality figures on the region's trains for nearly two decades during March.

A total of 93% of the Intercity trains to London ran on time, and almost 95% of the suburban Great Eastern trains were on time.

The figures for the rural services were also good with Marks Tey to Sudbury being on time nearly 96% of the time.

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia train service delivery director, said: “We've been working really hard to improve our performance, and it's good to see that for the fourth railway performance period in a row punctuality has increased.

“We know how important it is to our customers that our trains run on time. Our focus now is to get a consistent level of service across the whole network – to get all our punctuality statistics into the 90s, or better, on all of our lines.”