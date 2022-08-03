Travellers pitch up near Suffolk health centre

A number of travellers have pitched up in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

A number of travellers have pitched up on land near a Suffolk health centre.

Caravans were spotted in a field near Aubery Drive close to the health centre in Sudbury this morning (August 3).

Around six caravans were parked on the land.

It is not known when the caravans pitched up in Sudbury.

The arrival of the travellers in Sudbury comes after several caravans were spotted on Ellenbrook Meadow in Ipswich.

Around 20 caravans pitched up at Christchurch Park, near Ipswich town centre last month.

Three caravans were also spotted in the car park of Whitton Sports Centre.