Sudbury TUI branch closes after 'continued pressure on the high street'

Published: 5:09 PM May 27, 2021

The Sudbury TUI branch has closed after continued pressure on the high street and travel as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: Google Maps

Sudbury has been dealt another blow after TUI announced it has closed its high street branch.

A spokesperson for TUI, said: "Due to continued pressure on the high street and travel as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve made the difficult decision to close the our store in Sudbury.

"As many of our travel advisors as possible have been offered positions in other stores, or in our new homeworking or contact centre teams where they continue to provide customers with expert advice and service."

The nearest TUI store now for local residents is in Colchester High Street just over 17 miles away.

Babergh District Council said it understands the pressure for high street business and especially those involved with the travel industry.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We understand there is pressure on many high street businesses and specialist sectors such as those involved in the travel industry.

"We are working with a range of partners including Sudbury Town Council, to provide support to our businesses during this challenging time.

"In additional to distributing numerous Covid business support grants, we are also proactively working on a number of initiatives including the Virtual High Street and shop local campaigns as well as continuing to promote innovation and business growth across the district.”

Department store Winch and Blatch also left Sudbury's high street last year.