Watch and cameras worth total of £6,500 stolen prompting police investigation

PUBLISHED: 15:07 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 20 October 2020

A watch and cameras worth a total of £6,500 were stolen from a house in Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

A watch and a number of cameras worth a total of £6,500 have been stolen from a house in Sudbury, prompting a police investigation.

A total of five cameras - including high range Hasselblad models - were taken from the home in Cross Street at some point between July 3 and October 3, when the victim had been away.

Officers attended the property after the owner phoned the police on Saturday, October 5, to report that the five cameras and a Zeppelin LZ127 automatic watch had been taken.

The total value of the items is estimated to be in the region of £6,500.

There had been no signs of entry or disturbance.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of the items taken or has been sold such items in suspicious circumstances should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime reference 37/58190/20.

They are asked to call the police on 101 or visit this website.

The cameras which were taken are as follows:

• Two Rittreck 220 cameras one with waist level finder and with F2 80mm Rittron lens and one with prism finder and 40mm Noritar lens

• Hasselblad XPAN II with 45mm lens, shade and black ever ready case missing popper but with strap.

• Nikkormat FTN Camera, silver, with Zeiss 50MM F1.4 ZF lens

• Hasselblad 500c with Zeiss Planar lens, lens is in silver, body is black and silver, and film magazine.

