News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Potential witnesses come forward after human remains found in Sudbury river

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:29 PM September 5, 2022
Two potential witnesses have come forward after human remains were found in the River Stour in Sudbury

Two potential witnesses have come forward after human remains were found in the River Stour in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

Two potential witnesses have come forward after human remains were found in a Sudbury river more than two years ago.

A murder probe was launched after the discovery of human bones was made in the River Stour at about 4.35pm on Thursday, August 2020.

Two black bin bags containing the remains were found near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge.

A police cordon was set up near St Gregory's Church in Sudbury after suspected human bones were disc

A police cordon was set up near St Gregory's Church in Sudbury after suspected human bones were discovered in the River Stour - Credit: Archant

A Home Office post-mortem examination conducted on the remains three days after the discovery was not able to establish a cause of death or any form of identification.

A small amount of additional human remains were recovered as a result of searches of the river in the week after the bags were found, with DNA testing of these remains confirming that they are from the same person as the original discovery.

Divers in the River Stour as the probe into the human bones discovery in Sudbury continues. Pictures

Divers in the River Stour after the human remains were found in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

Police revealed last year the victim may have died between 2008 and 2012.

As part of the two-year anniversary appeal issued last month, Suffolk police released an image of a man and a woman they wanted to trace in connection with the investigation.

These two people – who are being treated as potential witnesses and are not suspects – have since come forward and been spoken to by officers, assisting them with their enquiries.  

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The investigation team would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal, but still ask anyone with information about the discovery of human remains in the River Stour to come forward.

Human remains were found in a shopping trolley submerged in the river Stour in Sudbury. An area by t

Human remains were found in a shopping trolley submerged in the river Stour in Sudbury - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies and two others seriously injured after five-vehicle crash
  2. 2 'I'll get an apology tomorrow' - Stanley boss frustrated after Blues win
  3. 3 Car and motorcycle crash on A14 outside Ipswich
  1. 4 Motorcyclist with no licence caught speeding at 147mph on A14 in Suffolk
  2. 5 Port pays £400 bonus to dockers who worked throughout strike
  3. 6 Plans for B&B accommodation at historic Suffolk pub granted
  4. 7 WW2-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield withdrawn
  5. 8 Popular Felixstowe drag queen to open new cabaret show bar
  6. 9 Missing 13-year-old boy from Ipswich found safe
  7. 10 Ipswich top, main Dane, Norwood's joy - how League One unfolded

"This includes anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour near the river in the days and weeks preceding the discovery."

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has concerns over a male relative, friend or colleague they haven’t seen or heard from, since between 2008 and 2012 and who was aged in their late 50s or early 60s at the time.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

A dog was rescued from the side of the A12 this morning

A12

Police rescue dog from the side of A12

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A drone shot of the fire at Wenhaston

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway

A12

Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Mrcus Harness cannot get past a defender during the first half at Accrington Stanley.

Football | Live

Matchday Live: How Town's 2-0 win at Accrington unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon