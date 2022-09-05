Potential witnesses come forward after human remains found in Sudbury river
- Credit: Archant
Two potential witnesses have come forward after human remains were found in a Sudbury river more than two years ago.
A murder probe was launched after the discovery of human bones was made in the River Stour at about 4.35pm on Thursday, August 2020.
Two black bin bags containing the remains were found near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge.
A Home Office post-mortem examination conducted on the remains three days after the discovery was not able to establish a cause of death or any form of identification.
A small amount of additional human remains were recovered as a result of searches of the river in the week after the bags were found, with DNA testing of these remains confirming that they are from the same person as the original discovery.
Police revealed last year the victim may have died between 2008 and 2012.
As part of the two-year anniversary appeal issued last month, Suffolk police released an image of a man and a woman they wanted to trace in connection with the investigation.
These two people – who are being treated as potential witnesses and are not suspects – have since come forward and been spoken to by officers, assisting them with their enquiries.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The investigation team would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal, but still ask anyone with information about the discovery of human remains in the River Stour to come forward.
"This includes anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour near the river in the days and weeks preceding the discovery."
Police would also like to hear from anyone who has concerns over a male relative, friend or colleague they haven’t seen or heard from, since between 2008 and 2012 and who was aged in their late 50s or early 60s at the time.