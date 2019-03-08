Weigh to go! Super slimmer Hannah sheds nearly 11 stone

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 August 2019

Hannah Squirrel, aged 32 from Stanstead near Sudbury, has lost 10st 10lb with Slimming World. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

Hannah Squirrel is the toast of her slimming group after losing nearly 11 stone in just 22 months.

Hannah, of Stanstead, near Sudbury, has lost 10 stone 10 pounds, dropping from a dress size 28 to a 16.

At her heaviest she was 24 stone 7lbs, but she is now on course to reach her target weight of 11st 6lbs by Christmas.

She has now been chosen as her Slimming World group's Woman of the Year.

Hannah joined the Great Cornard group in October 2017 after being told by her GP that she was pre-diabetic.

Hannah with her mum Ruth Horton Picture: Victoria PertusaHannah with her mum Ruth Horton Picture: Victoria Pertusa

She said: "I've got two small boys and it was getting harder to keep up with them, and I felt like I was going to die just walking up the stairs.

"Getting the diabetes warning was the final straw - I joined Slimming World that week."

Having previously lost weight with Slimming World before it started to creep back on after she had her sons Josh, aged six, and four-year-old Freddie.

At her heaviest Hanna weighed more than 24 stone Picture: HANNAH SQUIRRELLAt her heaviest Hanna weighed more than 24 stone Picture: HANNAH SQUIRRELL

She said: "I've always had a problem with weight. I was always on the curvy side but it really became a problem in the last seven years or so after I had the boys.

"Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I'm happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin."

As the weight started to come off, she started to think about how active she was and Hannah now loves walking with her children and dog.

She has also taken part in her slimming world group's team walking a 24hr relay for life in aid of Cancer Research.

Super slimmer Hannah Squirrell recently got married Picture: HANNAH SQUIRRELLSuper slimmer Hannah Squirrell recently got married Picture: HANNAH SQUIRRELL

Kath Hampshire, who runs the Great Cornard group, says: "I'm so proud of Hannah. She's a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she's achieved is nothing short of incredible.

"Hannah has just got married and I was honoured to be part of her special day. She's a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women - and men - in Great Cornard to change their lives in the same way."

