Brazen thieves break into charity store after smashing window

PUBLISHED: 12:34 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 20 March 2020

Police were called to the Sue Ryder branch in Needham Market on Friday morning Picture: SARAH EVANS

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a charity store was broken into over Thursday night.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called shortly before 6.45am on Friday morning to reports of a burglary at the Sue Ryder branch in Station Yard, Needham Market.

At some point during the night, thieves had smashed the window of the front door and gained entry to the shop.

An untidy search was carried out but it is not currently known if anything was taken at this stage.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting CAD reference 37 of Friday, March 20.

