Ever Given's arrival date at Felixstowe port yet to be confirmed

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:37 AM March 30, 2021   
The Ever Given has been freed from the Suez Canal and is due to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Suez Canal Authority/AP

The arrival date of the Ever Given, the vessel which has been freed from the Suez Canal, to the Port of Felixstowe is yet to be confirmed.

The 200,000-tonne container ship ran aground in the Egyptian canal on March 23, blocking international trade between Asia and Europe.

It had been due to dock in Rotterdam in the Netherlands on April 3 before arriving in Suffolk three days later.

Salvage crews managed to refloat the Ever Given on Monday after it prevented hundreds of ships from sailing through the canal for nearly a week.

Many ships opted to take the longer detour round the African continent instead of waiting for it to be freed.

The Port of Felixstowe has said the vessel is not due to arrive within the next week and was unable to give any indication regarding the progress of its journey.

All ships arriving at the port in the next seven days are listed on the port's website.

Felixstowe News

