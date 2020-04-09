‘We’re not done yet’ - coronavirus lockdown set to continue

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the public 'we're not done yet' during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire

Suffolk is set to remain in lockdown after the public were told “we’re not done yet” with social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a briefing at Downing Street, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said it is still too early to lift the measures, which heavily restrict the reasons why people can leave their homes.

During the press conference Mr Raab - who is deputising for prime minister Boris Johnson, who remains in intensive care after testing positive for the virus - said the lockdown will remain in place until at least the end of next week.

The news came as a further 10 patients were confirmed to have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

Mr Raab said: “While the early signs suggest that they are having the impact we need to see, it’s too early to say that conclusively.

“We don’t expect to be able to say more on this until the end of next week.

“The measures will have to stay in place until we’ve got the evidence that clearly shows we’ve moved beyond the peak.

“It’s been almost three weeks and we’re starting to see the impact of the sacrifices we’ve all made.

“But the deaths are still rising and we haven’t yet reached the peak of the virus. So it’s still too early to lift the measures that we put in place.

“We must stick to the plan and we must continue to be guided by the science.

“After all the efforts everybody has made, after all the sacrifices so many people have made, let’s not ruin it now.

“Let’s not undo the gains we’ve made, let’s not waste the sacrifices so many people have made.

“We mustn’t give the coronavirus a second chance to kill more people and to hurt our country.”

The foreign secretary also gave an update on the condition of Mr Johnson, who was taken into intensive care on Monday.

He said: “He’s still in intensive care but he continues to make positive steps forward and he’s in good spirits.”

The conference came as it was announced that a total of 7,978 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, April 8 up by 881 from 7,097 the previous day.

A further 10 people were confirmed to have died at Colchester, Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus.

Six patients - one in their 90s, three in their 80s and two in their 70s - all of whom had underlying health conditions, died at Colchester Hospital.

Three patients who also had underlying health issues died at Ipswich Hospital, two in their 90s and one in their 80s.

A further patient, who was in their 90s and had underlying health conditions also died at West Suffolk Hospital.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust - which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals - said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”