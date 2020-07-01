Trade waste now accepted at number of recycling centres across Suffolk

Vans, trailers and trade waste will now be accepted at tips across Suffolk as the county council continue their phased approach to reopen recycling centres to maximum capacity.

The new measures will be in place at nine of Suffolk’s 11 recycling centres from tomorrow, Thursday, July 2.

The council have confirmed that bookings can be made now for time slots available tomorrow and over the next seven days.

They advise all visitors will need to pre-book an appointment online before arriving, where they will be asked what type of vehicle they will use and whether they are bringing household or business waste.

In order to prevent queueing on neighbouring roads, people without a booking will not be able to enter the site.

Social distancing measures also operate on site.

Paul West, Cabinet member for Waste at Suffolk County Council, said: “We have carefully planned the phased reopening of our recycling centres in order to have the capacity to deal with the backlog of waste created during lockdown.

“It also remains extremely important to manage social distancing for staff and visitors to the sites.

“Thanks to members of the public this phased reopening has gone very well.”

At this time appointments for vans, trailers and trade waste will be available at all centres apart from Haverhill and Leiston Recycling Centres.

These are smaller sites and have fewer appointments available.

Visitors are advised that a number of restrictions will remain in place in order to help support social distancing and efficiency.

These include:

•Vans with trailers will not be allowed on any site

•Only one visit per household or vehicle within seven days. This allows more visitors on site whilst maintaining social distancing and protecting the health and safety of site staff and users

•Trailers must be no more than 750kg max gross weight, single axle and unbraked. No other trailer size or type is permitted

•All waste should be pre-sorted to make your visit as quick and simple as possible and to maximise recycling.