Suffolk vaccination rates for 12 to-15-year-olds behind national average

Matt Powell

Published: 9:00 AM October 29, 2021   
The vaccination rate for 12 to 15-year-olds is almost 10% lower than the national average in areas of Suffolk - Credit: PA/Archant

The latest Suffolk vaccination rates are out, showing that more than 15,000 under 18-year-olds have now had their first dose of the vaccine - about 10% of the age group in the county.

The percentage of 12 to 15-year-olds who have received their first Covid vaccine is increasing, Babergh lead the pack with 20% of the age group having received their jab while Ipswich trails at 12.8%.

However nationally the rate is 22.1%.

Up until mid October Suffolk was in line or above the national average, however within two weeks a notable gap has appeared.

With regards to all age ranges in the county receiving both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, most neighbourhoods (MSOAs) have quite high rates of vaccinations.

There are lower levels of vaccinations in West Suffolk and in Ipswich.

The worst neighbourhood in Suffolk is Westgate in Ipswich with 54% of people aged 16 and over vaccinated.

The highest rate of vaccination is 90.3% in Felixstowe East, where 75.9% of 18 to 29-year-olds are vaccinated as opposed to Westgate's 42%.

Suffolk

