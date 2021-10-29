Suffolk vaccination rates for 12 to-15-year-olds behind national average

Published: 9:00 AM October 29, 2021

The vaccination rate for 12 to 15-year-olds is almost 10% lower than the national average in areas of Suffolk - Credit: PA/Archant

The latest Suffolk vaccination rates are out, showing that more than 15,000 under 18-year-olds have now had their first dose of the vaccine - about 10% of the age group in the county.

The percentage of 12 to 15-year-olds who have received their first Covid vaccine is increasing, Babergh lead the pack with 20% of the age group having received their jab while Ipswich trails at 12.8%.

However nationally the rate is 22.1%.

Up until mid October Suffolk was in line or above the national average, however within two weeks a notable gap has appeared.

With regards to all age ranges in the county receiving both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, most neighbourhoods (MSOAs) have quite high rates of vaccinations.

You may also want to watch:

There are lower levels of vaccinations in West Suffolk and in Ipswich.

The worst neighbourhood in Suffolk is Westgate in Ipswich with 54% of people aged 16 and over vaccinated.

The highest rate of vaccination is 90.3% in Felixstowe East, where 75.9% of 18 to 29-year-olds are vaccinated as opposed to Westgate's 42%.