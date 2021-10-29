Suffolk vaccination rates for 12 to-15-year-olds behind national average
- Credit: PA/Archant
The latest Suffolk vaccination rates are out, showing that more than 15,000 under 18-year-olds have now had their first dose of the vaccine - about 10% of the age group in the county.
The percentage of 12 to 15-year-olds who have received their first Covid vaccine is increasing, Babergh lead the pack with 20% of the age group having received their jab while Ipswich trails at 12.8%.
However nationally the rate is 22.1%.
Up until mid October Suffolk was in line or above the national average, however within two weeks a notable gap has appeared.
With regards to all age ranges in the county receiving both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, most neighbourhoods (MSOAs) have quite high rates of vaccinations.
You may also want to watch:
There are lower levels of vaccinations in West Suffolk and in Ipswich.
The worst neighbourhood in Suffolk is Westgate in Ipswich with 54% of people aged 16 and over vaccinated.
Most Read
- 1 Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction
- 2 Channel 4 documentary to be filmed at Suffolk pub
- 3 A14 reopens after HGV crashes into central reservation
- 4 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 5 Donacien's 'feeling the love' after returning from the Ipswich Town shadows
- 6 West Suffolk restaurant named among best in the country
- 7 Go-ahead given for 49 new homes in mid Suffolk village
- 8 Tesco introduces permanent quiet hours at its stores
- 9 'He's without doubt one of the best in the league' - Cook hails defender Nsiala
- 10 East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan
The highest rate of vaccination is 90.3% in Felixstowe East, where 75.9% of 18 to 29-year-olds are vaccinated as opposed to Westgate's 42%.