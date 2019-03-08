Looking back: When heat records were last broken
PUBLISHED: 13:17 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 25 July 2019
Today's temperatures might set an all-time record for Suffolk - but do you remember the last time the county set a heat record? Cavendish towards the west of the county recorded highs of 33.7C on Wednesday, July 25 - but August 10 2003 still remains the all-time Suffolk record.
It was a memorable day for many - not just for the sweltering heat, which reached 37.3C in Cavendish, but because it was also the weekend of Felixstowe Carnival.
These pictures by Archant photographers taken 16 years ago show organisers and participants were making the most of the glorious summer sunshine.
The images show both young and old getting into the spirit of the fun event by dressing up in a variety of costumes, looking all the more colourful in the blazing sun.
However that memorable day could yet be eclipsed, with the country in the grip of a heatwave and temperatures already reaching about 32C by lunchtime.
There are no carnivals planned for today should the record be broken, but plenty of people will be making the best of Suffolk's picturesque outdoors as the school summer holidays get under way for many.
It is also the perfect day to do the Elmer trail in Ipswich - provided you take care to drink lots of water, wear suncream and spend time in the shade, of course.
Essex could also break its record temperature of 36.1C - although photos of that day are not quite so readily available, as that was set at Halstead Brewery on August 19 1932.
■ How are you enjoying the hot weather? Send your pictures to andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk