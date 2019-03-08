Partly Cloudy

Looking back: When heat records were last broken

PUBLISHED: 13:17 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 25 July 2019

It was Felixstowe Carnival weekend when the current temperature record was set for Suffolk in August 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was Felixstowe Carnival weekend when the current temperature record was set for Suffolk in August 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Today's temperatures might set an all-time record for Suffolk - but do you remember the last time the county set a heat record? Cavendish towards the west of the county recorded highs of 33.7C on Wednesday, July 25 - but August 10 2003 still remains the all-time Suffolk record.

Felixstowe Lions Club at the town's 2003 carnival, when temperature records were last broken. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYFelixstowe Lions Club at the town's 2003 carnival, when temperature records were last broken. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a memorable day for many - not just for the sweltering heat, which reached 37.3C in Cavendish, but because it was also the weekend of Felixstowe Carnival.

Youngsters also took part in the 2003 Felixstowe Carnival. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYYoungsters also took part in the 2003 Felixstowe Carnival. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

These pictures by Archant photographers taken 16 years ago show organisers and participants were making the most of the glorious summer sunshine.

The images show both young and old getting into the spirit of the fun event by dressing up in a variety of costumes, looking all the more colourful in the blazing sun.

You may also want to watch:

However that memorable day could yet be eclipsed, with the country in the grip of a heatwave and temperatures already reaching about 32C by lunchtime.

There are no carnivals planned for today should the record be broken, but plenty of people will be making the best of Suffolk's picturesque outdoors as the school summer holidays get under way for many.

There were plenty of colourful costumes at the 2003 Felixstowe Carnival. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYThere were plenty of colourful costumes at the 2003 Felixstowe Carnival. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It is also the perfect day to do the Elmer trail in Ipswich - provided you take care to drink lots of water, wear suncream and spend time in the shade, of course.

Essex could also break its record temperature of 36.1C - although photos of that day are not quite so readily available, as that was set at Halstead Brewery on August 19 1932.

It was Felixstowe Carnival weekend when the current temperature record was set for Suffolk in August 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYIt was Felixstowe Carnival weekend when the current temperature record was set for Suffolk in August 2003. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

■ How are you enjoying the hot weather? Send your pictures to andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk











