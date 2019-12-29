E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Look at the most memorable pictures of 2019 in Suffolk

29 December, 2019 - 07:01
Ed Sheeran delighted fans by announcing four homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park as part of his Divide world tour - and he did not disappoint. Thousands of fans packed into the park for the concerts over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran delighted fans by announcing four homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park as part of his Divide world tour - and he did not disappoint. Thousands of fans packed into the park for the concerts over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Zakary Walters

Archant

2019 was a landmark year in Suffolk - and these striking pictures show the high and lows of life in the county.

It was a disappointing year for Ipswich Town, as they were relegated from the Championship after a string of poor performances. But now in League One, the team has had a strong start to the season and is targeting promotion. Pictured is captain Luke Chambers after the game against Birmingham, where after Town's relegation was confirmed. Picture: Steve WallerIt was a disappointing year for Ipswich Town, as they were relegated from the Championship after a string of poor performances. But now in League One, the team has had a strong start to the season and is targeting promotion. Pictured is captain Luke Chambers after the game against Birmingham, where after Town's relegation was confirmed. Picture: Steve Waller

From Ed Sheeran's four homecoming gigs, to devastating fires and widespread floods, the final year of the decade proved to be an eventful one - and these stunning photographs perhaps tell the story of the year in more than 1,000 words.

This gallery of images also features the shocking fire which tore through the former Fisons factory in Bramford and, on a more positive note, the arrival of the impressive Noah's Ark replica which will remained docked at Ipswich Waterfront for the early part of 2020.

The Cornhill has been a major focus in Ipswich after the multi-million pound revamp of the town centre was unveiled late in 2018. It has been seen as a generally positive boost for the town - although one bone of contention were the so-called 'Cornhenge' plinths, which divded opinion. In the end, the structures were not installed with the correct material and it was elected not to replace them. This picture shows barriers around them just before they were taken down. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe Cornhill has been a major focus in Ipswich after the multi-million pound revamp of the town centre was unveiled late in 2018. It has been seen as a generally positive boost for the town - although one bone of contention were the so-called 'Cornhenge' plinths, which divded opinion. In the end, the structures were not installed with the correct material and it was elected not to replace them. This picture shows barriers around them just before they were taken down. Picture: PAUL GEATER

■ Taken any good pictures? Upload them to iWitness24.co.uk and they could be featured on our websites or in our newspapers.

This was the devastating scene after a blaze tore through the former Fisons factory in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford. Dozens of firefighters tackled the inferno which broke in the early hours of the morning, with photos showing just the shell of the building remaining while smoke was visible for miles around. Picture: RYAN BRETTThis was the devastating scene after a blaze tore through the former Fisons factory in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford. Dozens of firefighters tackled the inferno which broke in the early hours of the morning, with photos showing just the shell of the building remaining while smoke was visible for miles around. Picture: RYAN BRETT

It wasn't all about Ed Sheeran - Rod Stewart's concert at Portman Road also delighted fans as the Forever Young singer performed some of his greatest hits, including Maggie May and Some Guys Have All the Luck. Even heavy rain couldn't put crowds off. Picture: DANIELLE BOODENIt wasn't all about Ed Sheeran - Rod Stewart's concert at Portman Road also delighted fans as the Forever Young singer performed some of his greatest hits, including Maggie May and Some Guys Have All the Luck. Even heavy rain couldn't put crowds off. Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

This terrifying image of overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout caused traffic chaos on the A12 and A14, as police spent hours dealing with the wreckage. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIERThis terrifying image of overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout caused traffic chaos on the A12 and A14, as police spent hours dealing with the wreckage. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Suffolk largely escaped the spate of field fires seen in 2018, but there were still some large outdoor blazes - including this one near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave, which lit up a huge section of fields. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUESuffolk largely escaped the spate of field fires seen in 2018, but there were still some large outdoor blazes - including this one near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave, which lit up a huge section of fields. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

In one of the more unusual sights of 2019, a replica of Noah's Ark at the Port of Ipswich in November. The 70m long vessel, based on the famous bible story, is the creation of Dutch artist and TV producer Sir Aad Peters. The ark is open to the general public during its In one of the more unusual sights of 2019, a replica of Noah's Ark at the Port of Ipswich in November. The 70m long vessel, based on the famous bible story, is the creation of Dutch artist and TV producer Sir Aad Peters. The ark is open to the general public during its "once in a lifetime" visit. Picture: Stephen Waller/ABP Ipswich

The political turmoil of 2019 ended with a general election. Labour's Sandy Martin, who had served Ipswich as MP for two years, lost to Conservative Tom Hunt. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANThe political turmoil of 2019 ended with a general election. Labour's Sandy Martin, who had served Ipswich as MP for two years, lost to Conservative Tom Hunt. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Heavy rain in the latter parts of 2019 saw large parts of Suffolk flooded on more than one occasion. In this striking image, Bill Hiskett captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone. Picture: BILL HISKETTHeavy rain in the latter parts of 2019 saw large parts of Suffolk flooded on more than one occasion. In this striking image, Bill Hiskett captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone. Picture: BILL HISKETT

In a more light-hearted moment, Suffolk Highways gave quirky names to its fleet of gritting lorries after a children's competition - with many being named after celebrities. After hearing that one of the vehicles had been named after him, celebrity Griff Rhys Jones just had to have a go. Staging a celebrity-filled variety show at Ipswich's Regent Theatre, the Suffolk resident arranged to arrive in 'Grit Rhy Jones' - much to the amusement of his fans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIn a more light-hearted moment, Suffolk Highways gave quirky names to its fleet of gritting lorries after a children's competition - with many being named after celebrities. After hearing that one of the vehicles had been named after him, celebrity Griff Rhys Jones just had to have a go. Staging a celebrity-filled variety show at Ipswich's Regent Theatre, the Suffolk resident arranged to arrive in 'Grit Rhy Jones' - much to the amusement of his fans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

