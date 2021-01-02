Fatal crashes more than halve in Suffolk - but police not complacent on road safety

Published: 11:00 AM January 2, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM January 2, 2021

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk's roads claimed fewer lives in 2020 - as fatal crashes more than halved - but police see no room for complacency and say one death is still too many.

The volume of traffic on Britain's roads plummeted as a result of restrictions on movement imposed following the outbreak of Covid-19.

In total, 11 collisions led to 11 fatalities in Suffolk, compared to 26 deaths in 2019.

Following two deadly crashes on the A14 within the space of two weeks at the start of the year - at Sproughton on January 4 and at Bury St Edmunds on January 15 - there began a period of five months without tragedy on Suffolk's roads.

Police said reduced traffic volume may have been a contributory factor to the lack of fatal collisions during that spell.

Five fatal crashes took place over the summer - on the A143 at Stradishall on June 28, the A140 at Stoke Ash on July 6, the A134 at Long Melford on July 19, the A14 at Rougham on August 25 and on the following day on the A137 at Brantham.

Two weeks later, a pedestrian was killed in a collision at the Buttermarket open air car park, in Bury St Edmunds.

The three remaining fatal collisions took place in Norwich Road, Barham, on October 23, the A14 junction at Trimley St Martin on November 26 and the following day on the A1092 at Clare.

A police spokesman said: “While it is reassuring to see this significant reduction in fatal road traffic collisions this year compared to last year, the case remains that one death on Suffolk’s roads is one too many.

"This festive season will no doubt have been very difficult and painful for those families and friends who have lost loved ones this year due to road traffic collisions.

"The pandemic may have been a contributory factor, bearing in mind at times this year there will have been fewer motorists on the roads.

"However, there is no room for complacency when dealing with road safety, and we will continue to work with our partners in 2021 to tackle the causes of death and injury on our roads, and will continue to prosecute anyone who puts other road users' lives at risk.”