Suffolk 99-year-old Manette's 130mph laps of Silverstone in a Ferrari

Silverstone has been the scene of record-breaking triumphs by motor racing legends, but now the famous track may have broken new ground by welcoming possibly its oldest driver - a Suffolk 99-year-old who sped round the course in a Ferrari.

Indomitable Manette Baillie, from Benhall, completed four laps of the Grand Prix circuit as part of a special present ahead of her 100th birthday on August 21.

Her drive also had the dual purpose of helping towards a £60,000 fundraising target for Benhall and Sternfield Ex Servicemen’s Village Social Club.

The visit was arranged by Manette’s friends after she said she wanted to drive a Ferrari and the former shorthand typist demonstrated her abilities as a driver by hitting speeds of 130mph.

Manette reached 130mph during her lap of Silverstone - Credit: JANE EVANS

As to why she wanted to drive a Ferrari, she said: “Why does anybody want to drive Ferrari? I have never been in a sports car and at the age of 100 there is a limit to what you can do, so I thought, having driven cars for 80 years, that I would drive a Ferrari on a circuit where there is hardly anybody on it.

“It was absolutely marvellous - I notched up 130mph.”

London-born Manette, who still drives, received a safety briefing beforehand on Sunday and was accompanied by instructor Scott as she completed four laps of a course that incorporated parts of the Grand Prix circuit used by Formula One legends, such as Lewis Hamilton.

Manette is cheered by friends at the end of her laps of Silverstone - Credit: JANE EVANS

“It is really massive, but very well organised and all the attendants were charming, all wanting me to have a happy birthday,” she said.

Manette attended Streatham Hill High School (now Streatham and Clapham High School) before joining the Land Army during the Second World War, then the Women’s Royal Naval Service, known as the Wrens.

She has been married twice - first to Derek Bowden, then to Adam Reid Baillie, with whom she had a son Anthony.

She lived with Adam in Bath, where they ran a business selling hay, straw and animal feed before moving onto a farm in the Cotswolds and then to Bristol, where they ran a mail-order compost seeds business.

Manette sets off for her laps in her Ferrari - Credit: JANE EVANS

Finally, they moved to Benhall and lived at Lime Tree House, where Adam died aged 85, and Manette now lives in another house in the village.

She believed her long life was due to having a supportive family around her from a young age as her "wonderful" parents Madeleine Jamard and John Callie were involved in education and lived children.

“All my family have always been supportive my whole life. Basically, you have just got to get on and do things. Keep moving and keep busy and you have got to love other people. I just naturally love other people and I love talking to other people,” she added.

However, she said her main goal was to help raise £60,000 for her village club, adding: “They have done so much to help me.”