How did Suffolk fare on A-Level Results Day?

PUBLISHED: 07:34 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 16 August 2019

Anna Lewis and Nancy Canton celebrate their results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A vice principal has lashed out at those who claim A-levels are being "dumbed down" - as early figures suggest the pass rate in Suffolk has dropped in the past year.

Brother and sister Anna and Owen Lewis were both pleased with their results. Anna achieved 3A*, 1 A and is going on to study medicine at Birmingham. Owen achieved 2A* AND 2 A's and is going to study Architectural Engineering at Leeds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBrother and sister Anna and Owen Lewis were both pleased with their results. Anna achieved 3A*, 1 A and is going on to study medicine at Birmingham. Owen achieved 2A* AND 2 A's and is going to study Architectural Engineering at Leeds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The fresh data, based on yesterday's results, indicates Suffolk's A-level pass rate is slightly down on 2018, but many students have still achieved top grades - with three-quarters of pupils gaining A*-C.

The percentage of students who passed their A-level exams this year is estimated to be down by a margin of 0.2-0.5%, based on figures available at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, the proportion of pupils gaining A*-C grades has increased by roughly 0.8%.

When the figures are broken down by region, east and west Suffolk are estimated to have the highest pass rate by a very small margin - at 97.67%, compared to 97.6% in both Ipswich and Felixstowe. Among the mainstream institutions with top pass rates was Thurston Community College, with 99% of students achieving A*-E grades, and 81% gaining a C or above.

Congratulating his students, Paul Potter, vice principal, condemned what he called "perennial talk of the 'dumbing down' of A-levels" - branding such debates "absolute nonsense".

Students at Northgate High School collect their A-Level results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStudents at Northgate High School collect their A-Level results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We are so proud of this inspirational group of students at Thurston Sixth," he said.

"Despite all the challenges of being the first students to take the new GCSEs two years ago, a tougher A-level curriculum and the 25% government funding cuts to further education, our students have made more progress than ever before."

Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children's services, education and skills at Suffolk County Council, said: "Based on the provisional figures we have received from the schools that have reported their result back to us today, the percentage of pupils passing their A-levels looks set to be the same as last year.

"This remains just above the national figure which is very promising. We now await the confirmed results which will come out in the next month or two.

"I would like to congratulate all Suffolk's students for their hard work and efforts. Remember that regardless of the result today you are in control of your own journey and there are plenty of choices open to you whether that is through university, training or employment."

