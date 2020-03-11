Improvements to A12 in Suffolk announced in Budget - here's where to expect the developments

The A12 junction with the A1214 at Martlesham is where improvements will begin, following the announcement in the Budget 2020.

Improvements to the A12 in East Suffolk are among the schemes to get government backing in the Budget on Wednesday.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said he was encouraged that work could begin on A12 improvements.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Treasury confirmed in the Budget that £830,000 had been committed for work to pull together an outline business case for improvements to the stretch of road in Martlesham.

That work is for the section between Seven Hills and the A1214/Park and Ride junction, close to where a major development of 2,000 homes is taking place.

In addition, the Department for Transport has backed improved junctions and a dualled section of A12 between the Seckford roundabout and the Dobbies roundabout near Woodbridge.

While no cash has yet been committed for that work, the DfT has tasked highways chiefs with work on a strategic outline business case which could then lead to funding down the line.

The portion of A12 between the Seckford roundabout and the Dobbies roundabout could be dualled after the DfT gave backing for a strategic outline business case to begin.

The news has been welcomed by council chiefs.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said: 'I am delighted that once again Suffolk County Council has been successful in bidding for funding from central government for large infrastructure projects.

'This funding, totalling £830,000, from the DfT will allow our Highways Planning team to begin work on an outline business case to bid to government to fund road and junction improvements to the A12, east of Ipswich.

Councillor Robert Whiting said he hoped the business case for the Martlesham improvements would lead to future funding for the necessary improvements.

'These improvements are between the A14 Seven Hills junction and the A12/A1214 Park and Ride roundabout and will help boost road capacity and include additional improvements to boost walking and cycling.

'We have also been successful in gaining DfT approval to start development of a strategic outline business case to dual the A12 at Woodbridge between the Seckford roundabout and the Dobbies roundabout, and associated improvements at those junctions.

'This project is at a very early stage, but gaining DfT approval means we can begin moving forwards with this important scheme for all users of the A12.'

Councillor Robert Whiting, who has been campaigning for improvements along the Martlesham portion of the A12 added: 'Clearly I welcome the fact that funding has been provided to develop a business case, and I hope that the development of that business case will be positive to enable further funds for the necessary improvements.'

The Seven Hills Interchange on the A12

Developers of the 2,000 Brightwell Lakes homes have committed around £15million towards road improvements needed from that scheme, including on the A12, which it is understood will help fund the necessary work once the outline business case has been approved.

The final figure for those works will not be clear until after the business case has been published.

A timeline for both the Martlesham and Woodbridge works has not yet been made clear.