Abnormal load expected to cause A14 tailbacks

PUBLISHED: 09:19 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 18 December 2019

Boats are regularly moved across the county via the A12 and A14, with many coming to Ipswich Haven Marina (stock picture) Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 59-tonne boat will be driven through Suffolk along the A14, causing delays for drivers.

Police are warning drivers there could be disruption on Thursday, December 19, while they escort a boat through the county.

Destined for Ipswich Haven Marina, the 25-metre long boat is starting its journey in Suffolk at 9am to minimise disruption to traffic in the morning commute.

The load will be escorted from the Quy Bridge layby, east of Cambridge to St Peter's Dock in the town.

The route will be as follows:

- A1303, from the Cambridgeshire border

- A1304

- B1506 to rejoin the A14

- A1308

- B1113, Needham Market

- Lorraine Way

- Bramford Way

- Sproughton Village

- A1071

- A1214

- A137

- West End Road

- Bridge Street, and then to the marina.

