A14 reopens for morning traffic following all-day lorry crash closure

A stretch of the A14 has reopened to traffic following its closure as a result of a crash between two lorries.

Motorists suffered major delays after a crash left the eastbound carriageway near Bury St Edmunds closed for most of Thursday.

One lorry driver was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after the crash, between junctions 44 at Moreton Hall and 45 at Rougham.

The collision happened just before 9.45am yesterday morning, causing two-and-a-half miles of congestion and traffic being diverted through nearby country roads.

It resulted in both lorries suffering severe damage and fire crews having to cut free one of the drivers from the wreckage of his cab.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three appliances to the scene, and that crews used HGV lifting equipment and cutting gear to release the man from the cab.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was also called to the scene, but was later stood down.

The lorry driver was taken by land ambulance to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment for the leg injury. The other driver was uninjured.

The crash resulted in a spillage of fertiliser, diesel and oil on the road.

Police had to issue a warning via social media after incidents of motorists on the westbound carriageway slowing down to record the incident on mobile phones.

The carriageway remained closed between junction 43 and junction 47 for most of yesterday.

At about 2.30am on Friday morning, Highways England announced the road had reopened.