CPR sessions given to children at two primary schools

PUBLISHED: 10:26 06 November 2018

Lifesaving skills at Hardwick and Rougham primary schools thanks to free sessions run by emergency medical charity, Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Children have been taking part in life skills run by the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.

Youngsters learn CPR at Hardwick Primary Picture: ANDY ABBOTTYoungsters learn CPR at Hardwick Primary Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Youngsters from Hardwick Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, and Rougham Primary School, were shown how to carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The sessions were all part of Restart a Heart Day, a nationwide campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of bystander CPR in preventing fatal cardiac arrests.

They were led by James Whatling, volunteer SARS responder, and supported by SARS critical care paramedics Jemma Varela and Louise Rosson and charity volunteer Garry Sharp.

In the UK, around 30,000 people a year suffer a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital. The chances of surviving drop 10 per cent a minute if CPR is not started – with survival rates in this country currently less than one in 10.

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) experts teaching pupils lifesaving skills Picture: ANDY ABBOTTSuffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) experts teaching pupils lifesaving skills Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

SARS’ general operations manager Ben Hall said: “Our volunteer responders regularly attend patients in cardiac arrests, so we know how important immediate bystander CPR is and the real need in the UK to raise more awareness of this. Anyone can learn CPR, these young children are like sponges and even if just one student remembers these skills and goes on to help save a life, then it will have been worth it.”

Diane Grimes, head teacher at Rougham Primary, added: “This term our Year 6 children have been studying the function of the heart as part of their science curriculum so we were thrilled to be invited by SARS to take part in some bystander CPR training which seemed a practical extension to this topic as well as giving the children a vital life skill.”

Nick Wells, KS2 leader at Hardwick Primary School, said: “All the children were thoroughly engaged in the session. They attempted CPR on the dummies and came away with increased knowledge and confidence about how to deal with an emergency situation, including the recovery position and how to use defibrillators.”

