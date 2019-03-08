E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New volunteers urged to get on board during Suffolk Action Week

PUBLISHED: 21:39 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:39 02 October 2019

Do you volunteer in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Do you volunteer in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

dolgachov

A campaign has been launched to encourage more people to take up volunteering across Suffolk.

Janet Perry hopes more people in Suffolk will get involved with volunteering Picture: PHIL MORLEYJanet Perry hopes more people in Suffolk will get involved with volunteering Picture: PHIL MORLEY

At present over 280,000 people volunteer regularly in the county, but Suffolk Action Week hopes to increase this number by increasing awareness of the opportunities available.

The week has been spearheaded by Community Action Suffolk, Suffolk Libraries, The East of England Coop, and Suffolk Community Foundation.

Life as a volunteer

John Sones, is a regular volunteer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue and knows the benefits of the work he does.

He said:"Being retired and with more free time, I wanted to have a more regular volunteer commitment that also provided a variety of activities.

"As a Community Fire Volunteer with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, and issued with the service uniform, I feel a real part of the Prevention Team and valued for what I do.

"The message I am spreading is about fire safety, and I find it really satisfying when a person thanks you and realises that they can easily improve their family's safety."

You may also want to watch:

Where are events being held?

Volunteer fairs are being held across the county to help residents find out more about volunteering opportunities.

A range of charities are taking part in the events including Family First, West Suffolk Sight, Emmaus, Volunteering Matters, Lighthouse Women's Aid, Suffolk Family Carers and Age UK Suffolk.

At the event potential volunteers will be able to find out about specific roles on offer and meet with charity leaders.

The final events will be held in Haverhill on Thursday and Newmarket on Friday.

Janet Perry, volunteer services officer for Community Action Suffolk, said: "Volunteering is something which can fit into the lives of the vast majority of people - whether you're 12 or 80 years old.

"As a county, we have such a diverse range of organisations in the voluntary sector, that it provides scope for people to take a role which is a perfect fit with their lifestyle, their hobbies, or their passions.

"You can give as little as an hour a month, or 25 hours a month, and be taking on a responsibility as a mentor, an event fundraiser, a museum visitor guide, a scout leader, a reader for young children - or countless other options.

"Our message is very clear for this exciting new campaign week in Suffolk 'Get inspired, get involved, get volunteering."

More information about Suffolk Action week can be found online.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She spoke from the heart’ - Ipswich MP praises ‘powerful’ Theresa May speech on domestic abuse

Sandy Martin MP Picture: NK Photography.co.uk

Chocs away as Olwyn celebrates her 100th birthday

Carer Emily Hill with Olwyn Hopkins, who celebrated her 100th birthday with a flight in a glider plane, to show people can be

Mum who tragically lost twins raises money for Ipswich baby unit

Jodie pictured with her husband David, sadly lost their twins in September 2019. Picture: JODIE MARKS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists