New volunteers urged to get on board during Suffolk Action Week

Do you volunteer in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto dolgachov

A campaign has been launched to encourage more people to take up volunteering across Suffolk.

Janet Perry hopes more people in Suffolk will get involved with volunteering Picture: PHIL MORLEY Janet Perry hopes more people in Suffolk will get involved with volunteering Picture: PHIL MORLEY

At present over 280,000 people volunteer regularly in the county, but Suffolk Action Week hopes to increase this number by increasing awareness of the opportunities available.

The week has been spearheaded by Community Action Suffolk, Suffolk Libraries, The East of England Coop, and Suffolk Community Foundation.

Life as a volunteer

John Sones, is a regular volunteer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue and knows the benefits of the work he does.

He said:"Being retired and with more free time, I wanted to have a more regular volunteer commitment that also provided a variety of activities.

"As a Community Fire Volunteer with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, and issued with the service uniform, I feel a real part of the Prevention Team and valued for what I do.

"The message I am spreading is about fire safety, and I find it really satisfying when a person thanks you and realises that they can easily improve their family's safety."

Where are events being held?

Volunteer fairs are being held across the county to help residents find out more about volunteering opportunities.

A range of charities are taking part in the events including Family First, West Suffolk Sight, Emmaus, Volunteering Matters, Lighthouse Women's Aid, Suffolk Family Carers and Age UK Suffolk.

At the event potential volunteers will be able to find out about specific roles on offer and meet with charity leaders.

The final events will be held in Haverhill on Thursday and Newmarket on Friday.

Janet Perry, volunteer services officer for Community Action Suffolk, said: "Volunteering is something which can fit into the lives of the vast majority of people - whether you're 12 or 80 years old.

"As a county, we have such a diverse range of organisations in the voluntary sector, that it provides scope for people to take a role which is a perfect fit with their lifestyle, their hobbies, or their passions.

"You can give as little as an hour a month, or 25 hours a month, and be taking on a responsibility as a mentor, an event fundraiser, a museum visitor guide, a scout leader, a reader for young children - or countless other options.

"Our message is very clear for this exciting new campaign week in Suffolk 'Get inspired, get involved, get volunteering."

More information about Suffolk Action week can be found online.