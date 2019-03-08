Where does Suffolk rank for adult social care?

'Like all councils across the country, each year we review each persons financial situation and amend our care charges as appropriate' says Rebecca Hopfensperger

Suffolk is among the top five areas of the country for adult social care, according to latest data.

Figures published by Suffolk County Council revealed that 87% of the county's adult social care providers were rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - well above the 75.5% national average.

It means the county is the fifth best in the country out of 153 local authority areas.

According to that benchmark, the Isle of Scilly are top with 100%, but only have one provider, with Darlington, Wokingham and Cumbria ahead of Suffolk.

Council health chiefs have been buoyed by the data, highlighting that Suffolk has well over 100 more providers than any of the authorities above it.

Councillor Rebecca Hopfensperger, Conservative cabinet member for adult care, said: "To be rated by the Care Quality Commission as being fifth in the country is a fantastic achievement.

Councillor Rebecca Hopfensperger, Conservative cabinet member for adult care, said: "To be rated by the Care Quality Commission as being fifth in the country is a fantastic achievement.

"Especially considering that in Suffolk we have over a hundred more homes and providers of care than any of the other local authorities in the top ten.

"This is a true reflection of the dedication, compassion and hard work that exists within the adult social care sector in Suffolk.

"We have care providers who are going the extra mile every day and they deserve to be recognised for all that they do to support and enhance the lives of our loved ones.

"While we are celebrating our successes, the county council also remains fully committed to providing challenge, support and advice to all our providers to enable them to reach the good and outstanding standards."

The county has 37 providers rated 'outstanding' while 273 have a 'good' rating.

Just two are ranked 'inadequate' and a further 22 'requires improvement'.

According to the cabinet member report, the council uses best practice forums for providers to share ideas and advice to drive continuous improvements, as well as support those practices which are 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate'.

The CQC assesses providers across five criteria - safety; effectiveness; care; responsiveness and leadership, with an overall rating given in addition to each service area.