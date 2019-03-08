E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where does Suffolk rank for adult social care?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 October 2019

'Like all councils across the country, each year we review each persons financial situation and amend our care charges as appropriate' says Rebecca Hopfensperger Picture: RAWPIXEL/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

'Like all councils across the country, each year we review each persons financial situation and amend our care charges as appropriate' says Rebecca Hopfensperger Picture: RAWPIXEL/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Rawpixel Ltd.

Suffolk is among the top five areas of the country for adult social care, according to latest data.

Figures published by Suffolk County Council revealed that 87% of the county's adult social care providers were rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - well above the 75.5% national average.

It means the county is the fifth best in the country out of 153 local authority areas.

According to that benchmark, the Isle of Scilly are top with 100%, but only have one provider, with Darlington, Wokingham and Cumbria ahead of Suffolk.

Council health chiefs have been buoyed by the data, highlighting that Suffolk has well over 100 more providers than any of the authorities above it.

Beccy Hopfensperger, cabinet member for adult care Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHYBeccy Hopfensperger, cabinet member for adult care Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Councillor Rebecca Hopfensperger, Conservative cabinet member for adult care, said: "To be rated by the Care Quality Commission as being fifth in the country is a fantastic achievement.

You may also want to watch:

"Especially considering that in Suffolk we have over a hundred more homes and providers of care than any of the other local authorities in the top ten.

"This is a true reflection of the dedication, compassion and hard work that exists within the adult social care sector in Suffolk.

"We have care providers who are going the extra mile every day and they deserve to be recognised for all that they do to support and enhance the lives of our loved ones.

"While we are celebrating our successes, the county council also remains fully committed to providing challenge, support and advice to all our providers to enable them to reach the good and outstanding standards."

The county has 37 providers rated 'outstanding' while 273 have a 'good' rating.

Just two are ranked 'inadequate' and a further 22 'requires improvement'.

According to the cabinet member report, the council uses best practice forums for providers to share ideas and advice to drive continuous improvements, as well as support those practices which are 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate'.

The CQC assesses providers across five criteria - safety; effectiveness; care; responsiveness and leadership, with an overall rating given in addition to each service area.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Find out which historic sites are deemed ‘at risk’

The Electric Theatre in Harwich Picture: HISTORIC ENGLAND

Woodbridge mayor defends wearing mayoral robes after protest arrest

Police remove Eamonn O'Nolan from an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in London Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Children can swim for FREE this half term – and at Christmas too

Children will be able to enjoy free swimming in Suffolk this half term and during the Christmas holidays. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘My body was in agony’ – Student’s bike ride from hell after 69-MILE detour

Edd Twinn took a wrong turn on his first day and added an extra 69 miles onto his journey and had ascended half the height of Everest by the evening. Picture: EDD TWINN

Where does Suffolk rank for adult social care?

'Like all councils across the country, each year we review each persons financial situation and amend our care charges as appropriate' says Rebecca Hopfensperger Picture: RAWPIXEL/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists