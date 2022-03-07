News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Video

WATCH: First vans containing Suffolk donations arrive at Ukraine border

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:28 AM March 7, 2022
Oliver Horsman (inset) has driven supplies from Suffolk to the Ukraine border

Oliver Horsman (inset) has driven supplies from Suffolk to the Ukraine border - Credit: Gina Long/Charlotte Bond

The first vans containing humanitarian aid donated from Suffolk has arrived at the Ukrainian border. 

Oliver Horsman, from Trimley St Martin, and his friend Darius Linkus, who also lives in Suffolk, set off from Felixstowe on Friday to complete their 1,700-mile journey

Speaking before his journey Mr Horsman said: "My wife is Lithuanian and just watching this happen in a country as beautiful as Ukraine, I had to do something."

In a video recorded at the Ukrainian border, he add: "We are unloading from our vans onto trucks and the items will be taken straight to the warzone pretty much and distributed across Ukraine.

"I am so proud of my fellow countrymen, there are more and more Brits arriving with aid.

The first vans containing humanitarian aid sent from Suffolk has arrived at the Ukrainian border  

The first vans containing humanitarian aid sent from Suffolk has arrived at the Ukrainian border - Credit: Gina Long

"We are just doing anything we can to help and what we are doing is only scratching the surface so we really need as much help as we can get. 

"There are thousands and thousands of people who have been walking for days or even weeks and it is -5C now but at midnight it would have been -10C with their children and everything in their world being carried on their shoulders trying to get to safety in Romania. 

The overwhelming generosity of Suffolk people bringing aid for Ukraine to the GeeWizz charity appeal has been described as "monumental" by founder Gina Long. 

Oliver Horsman, who instigated this huge effort to get items to Ukrainians

Oliver Horsman, who instigated this huge effort to get items to Ukrainians - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 Road near A12 closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash
  2. 2 Large emergency service presence remains at scene of 'terrible' blaze
  3. 3 Two people treated by medics after fierce blaze tears through Ipswich property
  1. 4 Revealed: The most in-demand postcodes in region so far this year
  2. 5 Stu says: Eight observations following Fleetwood win
  3. 6 Bid to convert high street art gallery into home rejected
  4. 7 North Stander: The Midas Touch! And McKenna seems to have it
  5. 8 Popular restaurant given go-ahead to expand
  6. 9 New homes will increase iconic Suffolk village's households by 40%
  7. 10 7 roadworks in Suffolk drivers should be aware of this week

Mrs Long has now said the aid collections point will stop from midday on Monday.

She said: "We have been overwhelmed by the tsunami of kindness and generosity shown in abundance from the Suffolk community and have by default ended up being a distribution centre for the whole of Suffolk at Hall Farm.

“What started as a cry for help to support my brother Oliver Horsman’s aid effort driving three transit vans to the Romanian -Ukraine borders, and an Instagram post by FOLK Café, snowballed support from hundreds of volunteers and donations escalating to fill three vans, twelve 40ft curtain-side lorries, three sprinter vans and three 7.5 tonne lorries, exceeding everyone’s expectations.”

The Suffolk community has gone above and beyond to help those in need as organisations across the county have reported being "overwhelmed" with donations for Ukraine

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Sterling Suffolk

Gas price rise forces Suffolk tomato giant to cease production

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin is tripped during the first half at Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Two second-half goals secure three points

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Lavenham Farmers' Market

Retail

West Suffolk farmers' market crowned UK's best

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran leaves the Rolls Building in central London, where he has brought legal action over his 2

Ed Sheeran | Updated

Ed Sheeran attends copyright infringement trial at High Court

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon