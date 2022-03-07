WATCH: First vans containing Suffolk donations arrive at Ukraine border

Video

The first vans containing humanitarian aid donated from Suffolk has arrived at the Ukrainian border.

Oliver Horsman, from Trimley St Martin, and his friend Darius Linkus, who also lives in Suffolk, set off from Felixstowe on Friday to complete their 1,700-mile journey.

Speaking before his journey Mr Horsman said: "My wife is Lithuanian and just watching this happen in a country as beautiful as Ukraine, I had to do something."

In a video recorded at the Ukrainian border, he add: "We are unloading from our vans onto trucks and the items will be taken straight to the warzone pretty much and distributed across Ukraine.

"I am so proud of my fellow countrymen, there are more and more Brits arriving with aid.

The first vans containing humanitarian aid sent from Suffolk has arrived at the Ukrainian border - Credit: Gina Long

"We are just doing anything we can to help and what we are doing is only scratching the surface so we really need as much help as we can get.

"There are thousands and thousands of people who have been walking for days or even weeks and it is -5C now but at midnight it would have been -10C with their children and everything in their world being carried on their shoulders trying to get to safety in Romania.

The overwhelming generosity of Suffolk people bringing aid for Ukraine to the GeeWizz charity appeal has been described as "monumental" by founder Gina Long.

Oliver Horsman, who instigated this huge effort to get items to Ukrainians - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mrs Long has now said the aid collections point will stop from midday on Monday.

She said: "We have been overwhelmed by the tsunami of kindness and generosity shown in abundance from the Suffolk community and have by default ended up being a distribution centre for the whole of Suffolk at Hall Farm.

“What started as a cry for help to support my brother Oliver Horsman’s aid effort driving three transit vans to the Romanian -Ukraine borders, and an Instagram post by FOLK Café, snowballed support from hundreds of volunteers and donations escalating to fill three vans, twelve 40ft curtain-side lorries, three sprinter vans and three 7.5 tonne lorries, exceeding everyone’s expectations.”

The Suffolk community has gone above and beyond to help those in need as organisations across the county have reported being "overwhelmed" with donations for Ukraine.