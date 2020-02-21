E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concern over impact of large numbers of Airbnb properties in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 18:06 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:06 21 February 2020

Towns like Southwold have large numbers of properties listed on Airbnb Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Towns like Southwold have large numbers of properties listed on Airbnb Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Concerns have been raised about the impact on tourism towns of high levels of properties listed as Airbnb accommodation in Suffolk.

David Beavan is concerned about the impact of Airbnbs on Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDavid Beavan is concerned about the impact of Airbnbs on Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It follows a Guardian investigation which found high levels of Airbnbs in some parts of the country - including some places where one-in-four properties provided the service.

Coastal areas of Suffolk have some of the highest numbers of listings for Airbnb properties in the county.

The Woodbridge area is home to around 100 listings, while Southwold has around 250 and Aldeburgh over 300.

It's not the first time that concerns have been raised about the use of some properties in the county with areas like Southwold in particular having historically been found to be home to huge numbers of second homes.

James Lightfoot says that Airbnb has brought tourism benefits to Woodbridge Picture: SIMON PARKERJames Lightfoot says that Airbnb has brought tourism benefits to Woodbridge Picture: SIMON PARKER

David Beavan, town and district councillor for Southwold, said he was concerned about the amount of Airbnb properties within the town.

"The particular problem is when people book large houses for parties," said Mr Beavan.

Mr Beavan said that in his view those wishing to rent out their house should apply for a change of use through planning authorities.

You may also want to watch:

"They don't care because they are not living there,"said Mr Beavan.

"It's the sort of thing that should not be happening in a residential area."

Mr Beavan suggested that the introduction of a 'tourist tax' may be one way of helping people to pay for the impact it has on some areas.

Not everyone is concerned, however, by the amount of Airbnbs in the local area.

Indeed, some places believe that they are benefitting their towns.

James Lightfoot, director of Choose Woodbridge, said Airbnbs are helping tourism.

Mr Lightfoot said: "It is good news for Woodbridge businesses that so many owners of our lovely houses are happy to make them available for people to visit our wonderful town."

Patrick Robinson, director of public policy at Airbnb, said: "This data is wrong and the methodology is flawed. It assumes that every listing on Airbnb - including hotel rooms, B+Bs and rooms in homes - is an entire home, which is untrue.

"Nearly half of entire home listings on Airbnb are rented for less than 30 nights a year and more than half of all hosts say they rely on the additional income to help afford their home."

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hadleigh road REOPENED after two Fords collide

Benton Street in Hadleigh is blocked after a collision involving two Ford cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called as driver becomes stranded in water

The air ambulance has been called to Gazeley (file photo) Picture: EAAA

SEE INSIDE Yaya’s House - a brand new role play town opening this weekend

Yaya's House, a new chidlrens' centre has opened in Hintlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Butcher on his Blues return, Idris at the U’s, Hogg departs and more – The top five Town stories of the week

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher is back at the Blues with boss Paul Lambert. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Concern over impact of large numbers of Airbnb properties in Suffolk

Towns like Southwold have large numbers of properties listed on Airbnb Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24