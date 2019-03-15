RAF Honington to be used for Apache helicopter training

Apache helicopters will be training at RAF Honington Picture: GARY STEDMAN (c) copyright newzulu.com

RAF Honington’s airfield will be used to support training for Apache helicopters next week, the Suffolk base has announced.

The airfield will be used from Monday, March 18, as the attack helicopters undertake training in the local area.

The main bulk of flying will take place from Tuesday to Thursday from around 1pm, with evening flying on the first two days until 10pm.

The helicopters will be making low-level approaches to carry out simulated attacks against targets positioned on the airfield itself.

RAF Honington said the pilots will be conducting local area awareness training to minimise the disruption and increase safety to the local neighbourhood.

Designed to hunt and destroy tanks, the Apache helicopter can operate in all weathers, day or night and detect, classify and prioritise up to 256 potential targets in a matter of seconds.

The aircraft was first introduced to the British Army in March 1997.