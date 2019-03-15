Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

RAF Honington to be used for Apache helicopter training

15 March, 2019 - 12:25
Apache helicopters will be training at RAF Honington Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Apache helicopters will be training at RAF Honington Picture: GARY STEDMAN

(c) copyright newzulu.com

RAF Honington’s airfield will be used to support training for Apache helicopters next week, the Suffolk base has announced.

The airfield will be used from Monday, March 18, as the attack helicopters undertake training in the local area.

The main bulk of flying will take place from Tuesday to Thursday from around 1pm, with evening flying on the first two days until 10pm.

The helicopters will be making low-level approaches to carry out simulated attacks against targets positioned on the airfield itself.

RAF Honington said the pilots will be conducting local area awareness training to minimise the disruption and increase safety to the local neighbourhood.

Designed to hunt and destroy tanks, the Apache helicopter can operate in all weathers, day or night and detect, classify and prioritise up to 256 potential targets in a matter of seconds.

The aircraft was first introduced to the British Army in March 1997.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Tavis ‘had no chance to defend himself’, say police after four convicted of murder

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown. Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis’ father ‘glad defendants will now pay for their actions’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Postmasters falsely accused of theft win landmark ruling against Post Office

The former postmasters won a major legal victory against the Post Office on Friday. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists