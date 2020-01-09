Suffolk among country's best spots for family holidays
Archant
Suffolk has been ranked among the top places in the country for family holidays.
The county came eighth in a list of destinations for family-friendly AA-rated hotels.
You may also want to watch:
With more UK families than ever expected to plan a 'staycation' in 2020, AA Hotel and Hospitality Services revealed its UK hotspots.
London topped the list, while Devon ranked the county with the most family-friendly hotels outside the capital, with 25 offering family-friendly facilities and services such as baby-sitting or listening services, cots, highchairs, and children's menus or portions.
Suffolk came eighth with 13 family-friendly AA-rated hotels, followed by Cheshire with 12 and Norfolk with 11.
Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: "From the heights of the Highlands, to the coasts of Cornwall, there are hotels to suit all tastes, and we hope more families will enjoy discovering the incredible hospitality of the UK's hotels."