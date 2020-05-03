Four new coronavirus related deaths reported at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex
PUBLISHED: 14:33 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 03 May 2020
Archant
Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have reported four new coronavirus related deaths.
Two of these deaths were reported by the East Suffolk and north Essex NHS Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.
It’s not clear at this stage in which hospitals the deaths occurred.
A further two deaths were reported at West Suffolk Hospital.
Nationally, as of Saturday, over 28,000 people have died having tested positive for the coronavirus.
New data is expected later this afternoon.
