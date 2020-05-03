E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four new coronavirus related deaths reported at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:33 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 03 May 2020

Four more people have died in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have reported four new coronavirus related deaths.

Two of these deaths were reported by the East Suffolk and north Essex NHS Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

It’s not clear at this stage in which hospitals the deaths occurred.

A further two deaths were reported at West Suffolk Hospital.

Nationally, as of Saturday, over 28,000 people have died having tested positive for the coronavirus.

New data is expected later this afternoon.

