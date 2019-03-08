E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Records fall as scorching bank holiday weather hits region

PUBLISHED: 12:14 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 26 August 2019

Children enjoying the hot weather in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A record temperature has been set for August bank holiday Monday, the Met Office has confirmed.

Tibenham Airfield in Norfolk reached 28.6C (83.5F), passing the previous record of 28.2C (82.76F) set at Holbeach in 2017.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the rest of the day, the Met Office said.

The mercury hit an August bank holiday high of 33.3C (92F) at Heathrow on Sunday.

The UK recorded its second hottest day ever in July - with temperatures reaching 38.1C in Cambridge.

The hottest ever July day was reached in 2003, when temperatures reached 38.5C in Kent.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "All in all, if you like the sunshine and the hot weather, then it is going to be a good day."

The warm weather is expected to continue in Tuesday as early mist clears for another hot and sunny day.

But storm clouds could gather late on Tuesday and into Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

Thursday should be bright but fresher, with temperatures likely to fall on Friday.

